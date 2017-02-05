LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that development of Balochistan and prosperity of the Baloch people is top priority of the PML-N government.

“The government is doing the best to provide for the people of Balochistan. The projects, initiated for the prosperity and uplift of the province, will usher in a bright future for the people of Balochistan,” the chief minister said while addressing a ceremony yesterday.

After distributing laptops among talented students of Balochistan, Shehbaz Sharif said at present 1032 boys and girls were receiving education in various institutions of Punjab at the expense of the provincial government.

“Punjab believes that every province has equal rights and when all provinces will make progress, Pakistan will make progress,” the CM said, adding that Punjab always kept its door open to every province, particularly Balochistan, so that they could also take benefits of the achievements Punjab has made in various sectors of development.

Punjab never lagged behind but sacrificed its share of resources to help Balochistan, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is such a mega project which would also change the destiny of Balochistan and the days to come in real terms will belong to the people of that province.

“The scope is wide open that after CPEC completion, a huge number of jobs will be available to Baloch people,” he said, adding that the government is providing electricity to the far flung areas of Balochistan as no progress is possible without meeting this basic necessity.

The government is also fast completing infrastructural projects in Balochistan, Shehbaz said, adding that a huge investment awaits for this province.

He further said Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri with the cooperation of the federal government is doing much for the people of his province.

At the end, he offered Balochistan full help from Punjab in sector of development and said for overall social progress in the country, every province has to share their efforts to the benefit of each and other.