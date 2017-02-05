LAHORE - Pakistan marked yet another World Cancer Day yesterday with usual rituals of holding awareness seminars, though without steps at the government level to check ever spreading non-communicable disease.

There is not even a single public sector cancer hospital in Punjab with little possibility of having such a facility in near future. Although the most populous province has specialised cardiac centers in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Wazirabad, here is not a single comprehensive cancer hospital.

WCD is marked on February 4 annually to raise awareness of cancer, preventive measures, benefits of early detection and timely treatment.

Taking place under the tagline ‘We can. I can.’, World Cancer Day 2016-2018 explores how everyone - as a collective or as individuals - can do their part to reduce the global burden of cancer.

Just as cancer affects everyone in different ways, all people have the power to take various actions to reduce the impact that cancer has on individuals, families and communities.

Like the previous years, seminars were arranged both at the government and private level in major cities including Lahore to mark the global event.

Every seventh death in Pakistan is caused by some form of cancer. Of 90 million women alive in Pakistan today, 10 million are going to develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

More than 80 million people died from cancer worldwide in 2014. That number is more than TB, AIDS and Malaria deaths combined. Cancer kills more people in one hour than diseases like dengue, diphtheria, H1N1 flue kill during the whole year.

As per World Health Organization, cancer surpassed heart disease as number one cause of deaths world over in year 2012.

Only 10 per cent cancers are related to hereditary factors and 90 per cent are caused by environmental influences and life style choices. 40 per cent cancers are preventable by paying attention to four factors i.e, avoiding use of tobacco, pan, gutka and naswar, increasing physical activity and avoiding obesity, getting vaccinated against Hepatitis B and Papilloma viruses and avoiding exposure to strong sunlight containing ultraviolet rays.

In Lahore, the Punjab government and Novartis Pharmaceutical arranged a seminar at a local hotel to mark the day. Addressing the participants, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said that corporate sector should play its due role for eradication of disease, illiteracy and other social problems.

Prof Sheheryar, Prof Zeba Aziz, former Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital Prof Mehmood Shaukat, acting principal Prof Arif Siddiqui, Prof Ejaz from Nishter Hospital, Prof Attika from Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, representatives of Novartis and a large number of clinicians from different hospitals attended the seminar.

Salman Rafiq said that four centers were providing treatment to blood cancer patients at Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Allied Hospital Faisalabad and Nishter Hospital Multan. He said that more such centers would be set up to register and treat blood cancer patients during the next fiscal year.

The minister added that scope of the project would be extended to other divisional headquarters. He was of the view that the patients’ load on teaching hospitals could be reduced by strengthening the DHQ and THQ hospitals. Therefore, he said, up-gradation of emergencies of DHQ/THQ hospitals has been started.

Earlier, Prof Mehmood Shaukat gave a presentation on the performance of these centers. He said that so far 3143 CML patients have been registered and all were being provided medicines on monthly basis. He said that patients have been asked to return empty packets of used medicines to ensure proper utilisation.