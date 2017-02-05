LAHORE - The schedule for the Lahore Gymkhana election has been changed for a fifth time and now, if everything goes as planned, the voters will choose a 12-member Committee of Management on March 7.

The elected representatives will stay in office for three years.

The previous election was held for one year but the office-bearers retained their seats for three years, invoking various provisions of the relevant law.

The election for the 2017-19 term was first scheduled for Jan 1. But subsequently it was rescheduled for Jan 28. Then it was fixed for February 2. But because of various developments in was rescheduled for March 2.

Panels had been announced and final list of candidates displayed. But Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Mian Hamid Farooq and member Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq resigned, after which review of the earlier schedule became unavoidable. The election commission has been reconstituted for the exercise. Justice (r) Tanvir Ahmed Khan is the new Chief Election Commissioner while Justice (r) Mian Muhammad Akran Baitu and Ejaz Mahmood Chaudhry are members.

According to the new schedule, nomination papers will be issued on Feb 11. Those wanting to contest will file papers on Feb 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers and display of validly nominated candidates will be made on Feb 16.

February 18 has been fixed for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers. All appeals to be decided on Feb 21. Withdrawal of candidature and display of final list of candidates will be made on Feb 24. On March 7, the members will elect new office-bearers. Some members have appealed to the Gymkhana Election Commission to retain on the new ballot papers the serial numbers allotted to them by the erstwhile poll body. They say that they had made considerable expenditure on conveying their serial numbers to voters and the change of serial numbers would mean more expenditure on the same exercise.