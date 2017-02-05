LAHORE - Chief Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmad has said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan geographically, religiously and culturally.

These ideas were expressed by the speakers at a special sitting on the eve of the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, which was jointly organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehrkeek-i-Pakistan yesterday.

Mian Mehboob said that the Quaid-i-Azam termed it the jugular vein of Pakistan. “Pakistan was established on the basis of the two-nation theory. The very same two-nation theory has always prevailed in Kashmir. It actuates the Kashmir people to face onto the Indian oppression, suppression and brutality.

“Their freedom movement is destined to be crowned with success. The world powers claiming to be the champions of human rights are committing an act of criminal negligence by ignoring the pure indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people simply because they happen to be Muslim,” he added.

Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadari was the chief guest on the occasion while NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

In a special message to the participants of the sitting, NPT chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar observed that the Kashmir issue hunted the Quaid-i-Azam even on his deathbed. “He (the Quaid) knew that all the rivers in Pakistan had their origins in Kashmir. The historical enmity between India and Pakistan could cause the former to famish or flood the latter at will. The Madar-i-Millat termed Kashmir the life and soul of Pakistan. Following the leading principles enunciated by Dr Majid Nizami, the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust is energetically representing the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Tarar added.