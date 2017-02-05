LAHORE - The second edition of Lahore Eat, the biggest food festival in Lahore, is set to take place on 10th, 11th and 12th of February 2017.

Last year's festival was a resounding success with visitors and families coming together to enjoy the food and festivities offered by 64 eateries.

The embodiment of everything Lahoris love best - food, entertainment, music and socializing, the event is regarded as a safe, family friendly environment.

Lahore Eat 2017 is set to be even more expansive than last year, with more than 90 renowned, as well as upcoming, eateries on board. The entrance ticket is priced at Rs250, and entrance will be through Jillani Park Gate-1.

CKO Event Architecture and Latitude CRS are organising the festival.