LAHORE - With the general elections fast approaching in 2018, legislators from all six houses - Senate, National, Khyber PK, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab Assemblies - have raised issues pertaining to democratic reforms to be expedited in their respective provinces.

At a parliamentary exchange arranged by Democracy Reporting International (DRI) here yesterday, they suggested improvements in rules of procedures of all elected houses (specifically those related to representation), strengthening committees’ systems for effective parliamentary processes, electoral reforms, increasing human rights protection and facilitating effective political participation of women.

The DRI organised the parliamentary exchange trip in collaboration with Punjab assembly and Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS). As many as 21 delegates including legislators and assembly staffers worked together to reach consensus on key issues.

This interaction provided a forum through which the elected representatives provided feedback to each other regarding important human rights initiatives such as the establishment of Commissions including Punjab Information Commission (PIC), Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) and Sindh Human Rights Commission.

The legislators appraised that they will take back these best practices and raise them at different forums and committees in their respective assemblies.

Rana Muhammad Iqbal, the Speaker Punjab Assembly, hosted the delegation briefing and discussed good practices adopted by the Assembly such as amendments to Rules of Procedures and pro-human rights legislation since 2013. An unprecedented number of 131 bills have been passed by the Assembly including legislation on civil and political rights for women, minorities and persons with disabilities, he stated.

The speaker further said that the DRI’s parliamentary exchanges’ initiative should be institutionalised by assemblies. “The act of coming together and learning from each other will strengthen the federation,” said Rana Iqbal.

Law Minister Rana Sanalluh Khan said “such exchange initiatives will be helpful in strengthening the federation, facilitate democratisation, increase inter-provincial harmony and bridge communication gaps among the provinces.”

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, MPA from Sindh, said: “DRI is contributing to strengthening of democracy by providing us (the legislators) to come see, understand and learn from best practices adopted by Punjab Assembly. Initiatives in the form of various commissions (CP&WB, PIC and PCSW) and legislations conducted by Punjab Assembly are commendable - some things to take back to our regions.”

Hassan Nasir Mirbahar, Country Representative of DRI in Pakistan, said that after 18th Amendment, provinces have increased mandate to legislate upon number of issues pertaining to civil and political rights. “These exchanges will help jointly take reforms forward on such issues which are almost similar across the country,” he added.

During the exchange visit, delegates were briefed by Mukhtar Ahmed Ali (Information Commissioner), Fozia Viqar (Chairperson, PCSW) and Tania Malik (Director Programmes CP&WB) on the work of their respective institutions.