LAHORE - A lawyer killed his two fellow advocates on a property dispute in Shahdara yesterday.

Muhammad Bilal, the accused, had a dispute with Irfan Khokhar over a two and a half marla house near Jia Musa where the latter was living. On the day of the incident, Bilal visited the disputed house and exchanged some harsh words with the deceased. After that, he brandished a pistol and sprayed a volley of bullets on the lawyer, killing Irfana and his colleague Afzal.

Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them as brought dead.

Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police teams led by SHO Shahdara reached the spot on information.

They collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses before moving the bodies to morgue.

A case has been registered against the killer who is in custody now. Further investigations are underway.