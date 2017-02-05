LAHORE - Parts of the country received rains with snowfall over the hills yesterday, increasing chill in weather by decreasing in the mercury level.

Rainfall of varying intensities, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in temperature, increasing bite in weather during the day and at night. The wet spell disturbed routine life by causing inundation in urban areas, frequent power outages and massive traffic jams.

Parachinar remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 06 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalat, Gupis, Malamjabba and Skardu was recorded -02C, Kalam, Drosh, Astore and Bagrote -01C.

In Lahore, winds continued blowing throughout the day with scattered drizzle. Coupled with strong winds, downpour in the evening increased chill in weather. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 22C and 09C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 72 per cent.

People preferred to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. Wet conditions and strong winds also caused frequent electricity tripping.

The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians by causing inundation on portions of roads and roadsides. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major arteries due to inundation of rainwater and slippery conditions. The situation was worst along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses and portions of Canal Bank Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Doctors’ Hospital and from Dharampura to Mughalpura. Several incidents of skidding of two-wheelers were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist till today, with experts forecasting more rains/snowfall.

The local meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) at a number of places in upper KP Fata, Kashmir and GB , at scattered places in Upper PunjabSunday (today).

Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of KP, Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.





IQTIDAR GILANI