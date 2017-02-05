LAHORE - Politicians have called upon the United Nations to fulfil its obligation on resolutions for people of Kashmir’s right to self determination.

Addressing a forum jointly organised by The Nation, Nawa-i-Waqt and Waqt TV at Aiwan-e-Waqt yesterday, they said that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani by Indian forces infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement.

Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaquat Baloch, PML-N MPA and adviser to Punjab CM Rana Arshad, AJK assembly legislator and PTI leader Ghulam Mohyudin Divan and Nazaria-e-Pakistan AJK forum president Maulana Shafi Josh were the speakers at the sitting organised in connection of Kashmir Solidarity Day which being marked across the country today.

Senior journalist Saifullah Sipra conducted the proceedings.

Liaquat Baloch said the entire Pakistani nation will express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The world had rejected Indian allegations that Kashmiri freedom movement was not indigenous rather Pakistan was interfering into it, Baloch added.

He further stated that Pakistan will continue moral support of the movement as the father of the nation, the Quaid-e-Azam, had termed Kashmir jugular vein but it never exported militancy in it. They were the people of Kashmir who had been fighting against hostile Indian regime for decades, he maintained.

Baloch said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir would never go in vain and the occupied valley would soon get rid of the oppressed rule. The need, he said, was that the government, political parties, media and academia should unite and highlight the case of Kashmir across the world.

Rana Arshad said the government was fully committed to raise the case of Kashmir at every level. The speech of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at UN was the reflection of the government seriousness towards Kashmir cause, he added.

He told the forum the PM will address the AJK assembly today to highlight the issue which was threatening the peace of the entire South Asia region and give the world another message that Pakistan would never compromise its position on Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohyudin said the silence of world powers on Kashmir issue was condemnable and it reflected that the people of the occupied valley were not given right to self determination because they were Muslims. He said the Kashmiris had been fighting for freedom for 70 years but no one was listening to their voice.

“People of Kashmir hate India and are in love with Pakistan,” the PTI leader said, adding that their struggle soon bear fruit and they would be the part of Pakistan.

He said his party is fully committed to the Kashmir cause and would mark the Day across the country.

Shafi Josh said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir believed the prime minister being a Kashmir origin would make full effort to solve the issue. It was Nawaz Sharif who, on suggestion of late JI chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed, decided to mark February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, he added.

Josh further said that every past and present government and opposition remained on same page on issue of Kashmir which was very commendable.