LAHORE - The Lahore High Court chief justice yesterday directed a federal government’s counsel to apprise whether approval of Council of Common Interest was mandatory for transferring administrative control of four regulatory authorities to the respective ministries.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of LHC passed the order on petition filed by Sheraz Zaka against control of Nepra, Pepra, Ogra and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) being given under the control of ministries concerned. The chief Justice ordered the registrar office to consolidate all petitions relevant to the matter and adjourned hearing until Jan 10.

The lawyer argued that the approval of cabinet and Council of Common Interest (CCI) was mandatory for transferring administrative control of these four regulatory bodies to their respective ministries.

A law officer who appeared on behalf of the federal government said that approval of CCI was not required for the subjugation of the regulatory.

The lawyer petitioner, during the hearing, drew attention of the Chie Justice towards alleged unbecoming conduct of a judge who seized an identical petition. The Chief Justice asked the lawyer to take up the matter with the high court on administrative side.

Meanwhile, the LHC ordered police to release Allah Rakhi who was illegally detained in Thekri Wala police station of Faisalabad district. The court ordered the police to conduct investigation of Allah Rakhi and her father on merit. The court disposed of the habeas corpus petition.

SUO MOTO PROCEEDING DROPPED

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dropped proceedings of a suo moto notice taken eight years ago against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary during the lawyers’ movement.

A deputy attorney general said that no progress had been made in the case and deposed judges had also been restored due to the lawyers’ movement.

He said the suo motu notice had become infractuous. After examining the case record, the LHC CJ dropped the proceedings.