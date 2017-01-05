LAHORE - Citizens faced worst traffic mess due to rallies and protests of religious parties in different areas of the city yesterday.

The reason for the long hours traffic jam was the protests and clashes among the police and the protestors. City police had placed containers and barriers at main roads to stop the protestors on occasion of death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

The purpose of the religious rallies was to mark the day as pro-blasphemy laws and pay tribute to Mumtaz Qadri, the elite police commando who killed Taseer in an Islamabad market in 2011. The law enforcement agencies, however, were not willing to allow the rallies on this controversial issue.

Though the religious parties succeeded in holding “Islam Bachao” rally from Data Darbar to Faisal Chowk at The Mall, the protesters were not allowed to march from Kalma Chowk to Liberty Roundabout.

Two major rallies were planned by different religious groups - from Kalma Chowk to Liberty Market and Data Darbar to Faisal Chowk on the Mall. Police fired tear-gas shells and used water canon on the protesters near PGM chowk.

As the police blocked the venue by placing containers around the Gulberg, Liberty Chowk, and the arteries leading towards the main Mall Road, the situation resulted into a worst traffic mess on almost all adjacent roads.

Motorists remained stuck in long queues at Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Wahdat Road, Jail Road, Multan Road and adjacent resident colonies for hours. The traffic mess started at 11am in morning and continued till late night across the city.

Even ambulances were seen trapped in traffic jumbles at various roads and crossings. At a few traffic signals, commuters were seen arguing with traffic officers over roadblocks.

Motorists complained that the situation worsened as wardens diverted the flow of traffic towards jam-packed roads. The officers at some points disappeared when they failed to control traffic jumbles. However, a number of traffic wardens were seen struggling to manage the snarl-ups manually on city roads.

As Mall Road was blocked, the wardens diverted the traffic to alternative routes. The practice caused worst traffic jumbles in the areas of Civil Lines, Garhi Shahu, Racecourse, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lower Mall, Samanabad, Lytton Road, and Lower Mall, and Mozang.

Where the police blamed protest rallies called by religious parties for the traffic mess and suspension of metro-bus service, motorists complained that some traffic wardens fled away from the duty-points after the traffic situation went out of control during rush hours at the Canal Road and Thokar Niaz Baig traffic points.

“At one stage, traffic policemen were playing the role of a silent spectator on the Canal Road. And ordinary citizens were struggling to clear the mess at some crossings near Thokar Niaz Baig,” said Ali Ahmed, a car rider. “It was a complete failure on part of the traffic management system.”

Traffic also remained clogged for over two hours on both sides of the Canal Road and its linking arteries in the evening when wardens diverted the flow of traffic from the Ferozepur Road towards the Canal Road.

Long queues of vehicles were also witnessed at Barkat Market where there was not a single traffic officer to control the heavy flow of the traffic. Schoolchildren and workers had to suffer a lot to reach their residences after they left their offices or educational institutions amid worst traffic jams.

The construction of the Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Doctors Hospital further multiplied the miseries of the motorists. The traffic mess on the canal road caused long queues of vehicles in Garden Town, Ichhra, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town and Mozang areas. The blockade of traffic at major roads also resulted into worst type of traffic mess on the adjacent arteries in the densely populated areas like Baghbapura, Misri Shah and Nolakha areas.

The shopkeepers and traders of Circular Road, Mcleod Road, Hall Road, Iqbal Town and Liberty market also expressed their strong concern over the failure of the traffic police. “The everyday protests and traffic mess are badly affecting our business. People living in densely populated areas are falling prey to oral diseases. The government must do something to improve the traffic system,” said Naeem Alvi, who runs a garments shop in Ichhra.

The day-long blockade also affected businesses on The Mall. Instead of customers, hundreds of policemen were seeing strolling outside the shopping malls on the leading road.