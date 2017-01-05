LAHORE - People manufacturing and selling spurious and substandard drugs would be put behind the bars, said Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir while speaking at a sitting arranged by Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation yesterday.

Office bearer of Pakistan Pharmnaceutical Manufacturers Association Aziz Nagra, Member Taskforce Shaukat Wahab, Additional Secretary Health Muhammad Sohail and Drug Law expert Gauhar Rafiq also addressed the sitting. Incharge Nawa-i-Waqt Forum Saif Ullah Sipra performed the role of moderator.

“People involved in the heinous crime deserve no mercy. They will be made an example for others. Facilitators of drug mafia in the department would have to face action. All resources will be utilized for provision of quality medicines to the ailing humanity,” said Kh Imran Nazir, who is also Chairman Taskforce on Spurious Drugs.

He informed that the Taskforce arrested more than 1,000 owners of factories manufacturing fake and substandard drugs during the last year. More than Rs80 million fine has been imposed on the people playing havoc with life and health of the masses, he added.

Certain amendments have been proposed to make the Drug Act more effective and result oriented, Imran Nazir said, adding the Cabinet has approved proposed legislation which would be presented before the Punjab Assembly.

Giving details of the proposed amendments, he told the sitting that the manufacturers and sellers of spurious and substandard drugs would get life imprisonment besides heavy fine. “The process has been started to bring Drug Testing Laboratory to the international standards while the upgradation of lab would be completed till June 2017.”Imran said that supply chain of medicines would also be improved with focus on maintaining cold chain. “It will help maintaining quality and overcoming medicine pilferage,” he added.

He also informed that Provincial Quality Control Board, Chief Drug Controller office and Drug Courts would be restructured.

Dr Muhammad Sohail said that an independent committee would inspect registered manufacturing units. Previously, he said, drug inspectors were doing this task. No one could influence the committee comprising thorough professionals, he claimed.

Dr Sohail added that performers in the government sector would be awarded and black sheep would be punished. He said that computerization of record of pharmacies and medical stores would be piloted in five cities next month. After completion of the pilot project, it would be implemented across the province in phases.

Aziz Nagra said that spurious drug was a cancer for the society. The PPMA would condemn manufacturing of spurious drugs, he added. He also supported action against black sheep tarnishing the image of the community.

Gauhar Rafiq, pointing loopholes in prosecution, said that initiation of process for removing loopholes was a step in the right direction. He hoped that the system would be reformed in such a way that no one would escape punishment.