LAHORE - Fire erupted in the basement of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in the premises of Lahore General Hospital yesterday, causing panic stricken attendants to shift patients on their own.

Rescue 1122 officials, however, managed to extinguish fire before reaching the ground floor. Negligence of labourers installing air conditioning system caused eruption of fire in a container of Samad Bond (locally made glue). The fire and excessive smoke created panic, causing healthcare providers and attendants to take patients in the open on self help basis.

Rescuers said the fire damaged a vehicle; however no loss of human life or injury was reported.

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said that emergency situation was created due to excessive smoke.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab has constituted a committee to investigate the incident and submit report within three days. Although no causality occurred due to timely response, the committee headed by Professor of Neuro Surgery Dr Shahzad Shams has been formed to identify the cause of fire.