LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday suspended Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Yousaf for failing to provide bed to a patient from Kasur.

Zahra Bibi, 60, breathed her last at the floor outside Medical Unit-1 on Monday, putting question mark on the quality of healthcare services even at the level of tertiary care hospital. The ill fated lady was first brought to Punjab Institute of Cardiology from where she was referred to the nearby Services Hospital. The old woman was later referred to Jinnah Hospital where she lost her life at the floor in biting cold due to unavailability of bed.

The chief minister was given preliminary report at a meeting attended by Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq, Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir, top health bureaucracy and head of the investigating committee Prof Faisal Masood.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed anger over poor treatment to the patient and her death. Besides the MS suspension, he also directed action against doctors and paramedical staff.