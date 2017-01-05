LAHORE - Noted journalist Zafar Aziz said that Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar played an important role in Pakistan Movement.

Talking to a sitting on Maulana’s 86th death anniversary at NPT building, he said that he published two newspapers, The Comrade in English and Hamdard in Urdu. The Comrade was started on January 1, 1911, from Calcutta.

Maulana had made thorough preparations for the paper and everything concerned with it.

The twentieth century press concentrated on the politics of the country. Through the newspapers and journals he represented the sentiments and thoughts of the people during the stormy period of political movements and disturbances in the country.

Moreover, the NPT has decided to celebrate 2017 as the 70th year of freedom for the country.

A sitting in this regard will be held at the trust building on Thursday. NPT Chairman Rafique Tarrar will preside while CPNE president Zia Shahid will be the key speaker on the Quaid’s ideology of Pakistan.