LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali has said that tourism and hospitality are internationally recognised intertwined industries, which have great potential and job- opportunities for the talented youth.

He was addressing at the 15th annual convocation of a private sector institution of tourism and hotel management at a Royal Palm Club yesterday. Punjab University Vice chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, representatives of the hotel industry and parents of the students, completing their different courses, attended the ceremony.

The Punjab government is fully committed to provide necessary support and facilities to the private sector institutions working to train and educate the youth in different sectors of hotel and tourism sectors.

The minister said that, instead of running-after government jobs, the students should strive to explore their economic prospects in different sectors. Hoteling and tourism are quite interconnected areas and the Punjab government is fully committed to provide a conducive atmosphere so as to develop sustained foundations of these two sectors. The minister also the spoke to the media about the proposed governmental reforms-agenda for the higher education sector and said that the government is keenly committed to ensure that relevant rules and regulations are effectively implemented.

“We will not allow any black sheep to deceive our students, he added. It will help the students to study in genuinely accredited institutions and they will not be succumbed to any fake institution,” the minister added.

A briefing will soon be given to the chief minister about our plans for the higher education sector as the government wants that our higher education institutions are developed according to international standards, he further said.

VC PU Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Minister Raza Gillani distributed certificates among the students.