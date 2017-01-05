LAHORE - The electrical and mechanical work of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project is about to start as grey structure of the station at Islamia Park and via duct till Mehmood Booti will be handed over to the Chinese contractor. Steering committee chairman Kh Ahmad Hassaan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting yesterday. Grey structure of another four stations will be available to Chinese firm CR-NORINCO by the end of this month while ten buildings at the package three of the project, the depot at Dera Gujjran, were also ready for undertaking electrical and mechanical works, he added.

He directed for deputing civil defence volunteers for regulating smooth flow of traffic along the route of Orange Line where construction work was in full swing.

Hassaan urged the civil contractors to properly handle the relationships among construction quality, safety and progress, enhance the site safety management, to improve the work efficiency without compromising to construction quality and safety, and ensure that the construction plans completed on time.

The meeting was informed that so far 58.5 percent civil work of the project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chuburji was 73.5 percent, on package-II from Chuburji to Ali Town was 44 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 59.6 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 57 percent.

