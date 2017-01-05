Today

Luxury Pret & Bridal Exhibition

Please join us for "Shahi Muhala" collection Exhibition at HEM Studio Mini Market Lahore from 12 noon to 8 pm on 5th, 6th and 7th January. The collection is perfection for the winter festive season. Don't forget to drop by our studio and get some amazing deals for this Shaadi Season at HEM Studio: 165-A, Block P Gulberg 2 .

TOMORROW

Walking with Nanak

The Last Word is proud to invite you to the launch of Haroon Khalid's third book titled ‘Walking with Nanak’. Haroon Khalid’s lifelong fascination with Guru Nanak led him to undertake a journey that he hoped would help him learn more about the revered founder of Sikhism. The book launch will be held on January 6, 2016 at 6:30 pm at The Last Word, 32-A, Mian Mehmood Ali Kasoori Road.

Calligraphy exhibition

Coopera Art Gallery in collaboration with Pakistan Calligraphy-Artists Guild is going to arrange a group exhibition of calligraphy paintings on January 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm at Coopera Art Gallery 70, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The exhibition will remain open between 10 am to 6 pm daily except holidays till January 14, 2017.

INCOMING DAYS

Ayati Designer Jewelry

& Chikankari Exhibition

Ayati will be showcasing most exclusive bridal jewellery collection & exclusive Lucknowi Chickenkari by Farah. Don't miss it! Come and experience the true art of jewellery by local craftsmen on Saturday, 7th January 2017 at PFDC Mall 1.

For Info: 0321-7065586

n Sajda (The Play)

Mad Mask Theater is bringing again with its next production titled Sajda A Play by Usama describing you the intensity, love, romance, mysticism and classics of literature. The entry is free on Saturday at 6 pm to 9 pm at Alhamra, The Mall Hall 1.

n 34th THAAP Talk by

Dr. Ghafer Shahzad

Dr. Ghafer Shahzad has kindly agreed to give the 34th THAAP Talk on “From Greater Lahore to Greater Iqbal Park" on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 6 pm at 43-G, Gulberg 3. Note: Open event. No passes or registration required.

n Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are coming come under one roof including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

n Absolut Manto 3

Arguably the best Urdu short story writer and writer of realistic prose in South Asia, he was a maverick in a society that did not accept the bitter truths. His contribution to Urdu literature makes him a model for 21st century writers for plot construction, bitter realism and whimsical dialogue. OLOMOPOLO Media commits to paying tribute to those who have contributed to the arts and culture of the country and Saadat Hasan Manto is one of them on 21 January, 2017 at 7.30 pm at Lahore Arts Council, Hall 1 available at Rs 1000 from OLO Junction at 43-A, Block D, New Muslim Town, near Sheikh Zayed Hospital or olo@olomopolo.com.

n Remembering Jahanara -

bearer of the Red flame

Jahan E Jahanara & Olomopolo Media invite you all to an Evening of Remembering Jahanara - bearer of the red flame. Come to witness an enviable ensemble of dazzling performing artists, coming together for the first time, celebrating the dance and the life of a fellow artist, Jahanara, who has inspired and touched the hearts of many during and after her life on Earth. Production Partner: Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop & LAAL at Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra, Mall Road, Hall 2 on 18th January, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Invite Only.

\

n Comic Conference 4 at Alhamra

The 4th edition of Drama Ed's Comic Conference titled ‘Mazahyia Ijlaas’ is going to held on 20th and 21th January at 7:30 pm at Hall 3, Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall. Rs 300 each entry will be available only on spot. Hosted by Shah Fahad and featuring Lahore's finest comedy troupe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy PTC composed of Ali Ahmed Khan, Bilal Asif, Alee Hassan Shah, Faheem Muzaffar, Usman Qureshi, Sarmed Aftab, Daniyal Nasir, Sohail Raza & Gulshan Majeed.

n Aodour Pakistan Presents

Fashion Fiesta'17

The Highlights Magazine is arranging an exhibition Fashion Fiesta 17 at Cafe X2 - Gulberg on 21st and 22nd January 2017

from 10am to 10pm.

\