LAHORE - Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw and Principal of Saint Anthony’s High School Shahid Ambrose Mughal have commended efforts of the Pakistan Army against terrorism.

They stated here yesterday that the day was not far when there would be complete peace in the country. They said the nation stands by the army in the operation against terrorists and its endeavours to rebuild the areas devastated by the terrorist activity in the past. They condemned the recent terror acts in Parachinar and Quetta. They said these acts could not shake the resolve of the Pakistani nation to completely wipe out terrorism from the country. They lauded the army chief for reaching out to people affected by terrorist attacks in Parachinar, sharing their grief and restoring their confidence in the struggle against terrorism.

They called for punishment to perpetrators of terror attacks, saying they did not deserve any leniency. Bishop Francis and Principal Shahid also urged the nation to thwart designs of the enemy through unity and perseverance.