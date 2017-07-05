LAHORE - Chinese companies Tuesday signed three memoranda of understanding with the Punjab government for setting up another coal based 1320MW energy power plant in Rahim Yar Khan.

The accords were signed at a luncheon hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in honour of officials of Chinese companies. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong and senior officials attended the luncheon.

Under the agreement, Huang Shandong Power General Company will extend cooperation to Punjab government for setting up 1320MW coal power plant in Rahim Yar Khan. It will also provide technical assistance for setting up the plant. Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) of Punjab government Jehanzeb Khan and Shandong Power Generation Company of China signed the agreement. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed MoU for setting up an institute of technical training.

Secretary Energy of Punjab government Asadur Rehman Gillani and Song Taji of Shandong Ruyi Group signed the agreement. Under this agreement, Chinese company will set up technical training institute in Sahiwal to provide vocational training to the local youth. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed an MoU with regard to cooperate social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said economic cooperation between Pakistan and China reached new heights.

He said Pak-China friendship is based on sincerity, mutual love and respect and observed that growing economic cooperation will benefit the people of both the countries.

Chinese cooperation in energy sector is unprecedented; he added and further said that Punjab government is thankful to Chinese government and the people for their cooperation to overcome the energy crisis.

The people of Pakistan cannot forget the gift of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this gigantic project will never ever succumb to negative politics. He said that China helped Pakistan at a very critical juncture by investing 36 billion dollars in energy projects. The CPEC is a symbol of immortal friendship of both the countries.

Meanwhile, Murree chairlift tragedy-hit people called on CM Shehbaz at the Government House in Murree. Shehbaz gave them compensation cheques and assured them of all-out support. The Chief Minister listened to the problems of the bereaved families and issued on-spot orders for their solution.