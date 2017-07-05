Boy remanded for killing sister

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded an 11-year-old boy in police custody for three days on charge of killing his minor sister who was teasing him for his poor handwriting. Shalimar police produced Abdur Rehman before the court and said that he had killed his younger sister Eman. Police said both brother and sister were playing at home when they held a writing competition. Eman teased her brother for his poor handwriting. The boy got angry and strangled his sister to death on June 30. On police’s request, the judicial magistrate granted his three-day physical remand. Earlier, the police had taken victim’s parents into custody for interrogation but released them later. –STAFF REPORTER

Woman robbed on road

LAHORE: Robbers snatched cash, jewellery and cell phones from a woman on a busy road in Baghbanpura on Tuesday, police said. Fazeelat was on her way home when robbers riding a car stopped her on the main road. They held her up at gunpoint and demanded cash and gold ornaments. As she tried to raise the alarm, the criminals bundled her into the car and sped away. The woman told police that the robbers threw her on the roadside after snatching 10 tola gold ornaments, cash and cell phones from her. Police were investigating the incident with no arrest until Tuesday evening when this report was filed. Armed robberies are quite common in this sprawling city. More than 20 such incidents are reported to police every 24 hours. New police patrol units have been deployed on many roads to counter street criminals, but to no avail so far. –STAFF REPORTER

Two men die in accidents

LAHORE: Two persons were killed in as many accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis, police and rescue workers said on Tuesday. A 40-year-old man was killed and another wounded critically when a car smashed into their motorcycle in Defense-A police area. The injured was shifted to a hospital in serious condition. The deceased was identified by police as Sadaqat, who died on the spot. Police said the female car driver was taken into custody soon after deadly road mishap. The police filed a case against the woman and were investigating the accident. In another accident, a man was crushed to death by a rashly-driven car on the Abdul Sattar Edhi road in the Nawab Town police area. An eyewitness told the police that the man was trying to cross the road when a speedy car ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The body was moved to the Jinnah hospital. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the incident. –STAFF REPORTER

Remand extended in kidney case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended physical remand of people linked to illegal kidney transplants in Lahore. Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad and nine others are facing charges of running an illegal kidney transplant facility in the city. A judicial magistrate rejected the bail petition of a man who allegedly posted blasphemous content on Facebook. Waqar has been booked for creating a fake account in the name of a woman and then posting controversial content on his social media page. He had filed a petition for bail, saying that he had nothing to do with the allegations. –STAFF REPORTER

18 marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 18 marriage halls in Garden Town, Gulberg and Johar Town for violation of building bylaws. The sealed premises include As per the officials, neither LDA allowed setting up marriage halls on these premises nor owners submitted plans for approval. –STAFF REPORTER