LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Tuesday with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Larkana, Dadu and Moenjo Daro remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi, Bhakkar, Sukkar and Jacobabad was recorded 45C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 44C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 38C and 28C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 56 per cent.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out at noon and in the afternoon, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain/thundershowers with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls at scattered places of Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions), FATA, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain/thundershowers are also expected at a few places of Sahiwal division. Due to intermittent rains, there is risk of landslides in hilly areas of upper KP (Malakand, Hazara divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday).