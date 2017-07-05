LAHORE - The national highways and motorway police while taking action against overcharging forced the transport owners to pay back Rs 6.1 million to the passengers during Eid holidays.

A police spokesman Tuesday said that the action was taken during surprise checking of public transports during Eid holidays. On the directions of DIG Mirza Faran Baig the central zone returned an overly charged amount of about 6.1 million to 41,036 passengers and imposed fine on violations to 1662 vehicles. Similarly, at least 11,573 overloaded passengers were disembarked from public service vehicles while 12 PSVs sent back from the Toll Plaza on the national highways.

The motorway police took stern action against owners of buses, coaches and other PSVs in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Multan, Okara, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and other major cities on the complaints of overcharging. The police also took all possible steps to reimburse extra fare to the passengers.