LAHORE - PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has condemned the alleged police action against Amjad Mayo, party’s ex-MPA from Lahore.

Addressing a press conference at Peoples Secretariat here, Kaira said that Punjab government had adopted a practice of harassing political workers by using the police force. PPP’s central Information Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad also accompanied him.

Kaira alleged that police raided the residence of Amjad Mayo and arrested his children on the charges of displaying banners in the streets. He threatened that PPP will resist such actions in future if the government continued with its policy of persecuting its political opponents.

Recalling previous police actions against the PPP stalwart Shaukat Basra, MNA Jamshaid Dasti and murder of PAT workers at Model Town, Kaira said his party will not tolerate Gullu Butt style of politics any more. He also demanded action against the police officer who ordered arrests of Amjad Mayo’s children.

He asked Mian Shehbaz Sharif to stop doing politics by hiding behind the police. Referring to the current JIT investigation against the Sharif family, he said that PML-N leaders were now reaping the fruits of the kind of politics they had been doing in the past.

To a question about the possible outcome of Panama case, he said that he was not aware of the kind of questions being asked by the JIT members and the answers being given by the Sharifs. But it was evident from their facial expressions and statements that they were being grilled extensively to get at the facts about the money trail of their business.

Answering a question about whether or not the JIT should go to Qatar to meet the prince, Kaira said that JIT should act according to laws of the country. “However, we will not be happy if the JIT goes there and asks questions from the Qatari prince at his residence.” he added.

Reacting to a question about PPP’s responsibilities under the Charter of Democracy (CoD) it had signed with the PML-N way back in 2006, he said that PPP would never support any unconstitutional action against the present government. The PPP, he added, will continue to abide by the CoD for continuity of democracy unlike the PML-N whose leaders had said good bye to it much earlier by wearing a black coat.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Manzoor said that nation was also awaiting the decision of some other cases besides the Panama case. He was referring to the cases against PTI chief Imran Khan.