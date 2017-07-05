LAHORE - The Centre for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) on Tuesday issued its annual report 2016, unveiling troubles and challenges to Christians in the country.

The report issued by CLASS claimed that human rights situation in the country in 2016 was not different than the previous years, as the vulnerable and weak continued to be exploited. It stated that minorities witnessed much of the same violence and persecution that they had been subjected to for long.

It said that CLASS tried its level best to raise the core issues faced by Christians in Pakistan and waged a struggle to protect religious minorities against hatred, discrimination, violent attacks and maltreatment in the name of religion by extremists and fundamentalists.

CLAAS National Director Joseph Francis said the report would show the readers how Christians in every walk of life were being discriminated against. He said the report also highlighted that how forced marriages of minor Christian girls after rape and forced conversion to Islam continued to be a major concern. Christian labourers and domestic workers suffered discrimination at their workplaces, it stated.