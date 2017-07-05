LAHORE - Administrator of National Energy Administration China and Vice Chairman of National Development and Reforms Commission Mr Nur Bekri praised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the completion of 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in 22 months.

“Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has provided all-out assistance at every level for the completion of the project in a record time. A new history has been written in the whole world. Due to his personal interest; this project has been completed many months before the deadline,” he said.

He went on to say: “The completion of Sahiwal Coal Power project in 22 months is a wonderful job and credit goes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team who have got this project completed by working day and night with commitment and passion. It is an important achievement. “All the steps of CM are meant for welfare and prosperity of the people. His policies are based on transparency, untiring hard work, commitment and unusual abilities of work.”