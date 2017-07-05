LAHORE - Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday claimed that he would win the upcoming election but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not be member of the next assembly.

Addressing Lahore High Court Bar Association, he alleged that the prime minister was pursuing ‘an agenda of Pak Army’s destruction’.

Sheikh Rasheed was the first opposition leader who was invited by the LHCBA to address the members in connection with the lawyers’ movement to mount pressure on the PM to step down over Panama leaks.

He said if chief executive of state could appear before the Joint Investigation Team then there was no harm in appearance of Qatari prince before the investigators.

He said JIT members should not go to the prince. He criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying that so-called champions of democracy had become major threat to the democratic setup. He also pointed out international pressure on the most important case of the country.

Sheikh Rasheed also alleged that PML-N workers had been equipped with baton to spoil the environment outside Federal Judicial Academy on appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the JIT on July 5 (today).

He slammed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Saad Rafiq for using derogatory language in their recent speeches. He expressed dismay over stoppage of working on CPEC.

He insisted that sacrifice before Eidul Azha was inevitable. He praised Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

During his speech, the lawyers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. However, the supporter lawyers chanted slogan for PM Nawaz Sharif. The conflict among both the lawyers was about to happen when some senior lawyers intervened in and got stopped the sloganeering.

a