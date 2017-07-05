LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on petition challenging cancellation of national identity card of a Pakhtoon man and Form-B of his two daughters.

Wali Muhammad Khan, a resident of Qila Muhammad, moved the petition through Advocate Chaudhary Shoaib Saleem and submitted that Nadra cancelled his CNIC and Form-B of his minor daughters Somia and Afia.

The counsel contended that his family had been living in Pakistan before the 1947 partition and many of his elders served the country and were the pensioners. He said they also paid tax as citizens of the state. He said but the interior ministry had gone mad which had started targeting Pakhtoon citizens or speaks Afghan language.

The lawyer argued that the Nadra cancelled the national identity’s documents of Khan and his two daughters by declaring them non-resident. However, he said, the authority amazingly did not issue any such order regarding three other minor children of Khan.

The counsel said that when the uncle of minor daughters got retired from the government job why the authorities remained silent. Targeting Pakhtoons was against their fundamental rights, he argued. At this, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar expressed serious concerns and questioned that why the CNICs of those Pakhtoons living in Pakistan for centuries had been cancelled. Justice Dar also observed that if a sensitive agency declared any Pakhtoon a non- citizen would he be a non-citizen. He questioned whether interior ministry issued letters to prove citizenship of every citizen in the country. “What is this way that a citizen is alleged of Afghan citizen and then his citizenship is removed,” Justice Dar observed. After hearing both sides, the judge reserved the verdict.