LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting on Sunday to review the implementation of Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that in first phase, Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap Program is being launched in seven cities and a plan has been devised to clean rural areas as well.

“A sum of 15 billion rupees has been allocated in the budget to clean rural areas. Clean Cities program is being implemented in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Sialkot through Solid Waste Management Companies which has improved situation of sanitation in these cities yet a lot have to be done in this regard,” he added.

The chief minister expressed strong displeasure and chided concerned authorities over the delay in the process of outsourcing solid waste management companies and deferral in creating energy from waste. He said that nothing has been done to get energy from garbage and added that province has setup 6000 MW power plants but non-installation of 15 MW waste-to-energy plant is deplorable. Mayors have to contribute to make cities clean as people have chosen them and it is their responsibility to provide services to the public.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to hire Managing Directors of solid waste management companies from private sector because it is a fact that lone an expert MD can have its influence in making the cities clean and only capable human resource can bring craved outcomes from institutions. He said that cleanliness is half of faith and to meet this challenge, we need to involve people for which public awareness campaign of cleanliness must be launched.

The chief minister directed to hold a road show in Beijing to extend the scope of Lahore Solid Waste Management Company to other three districts. It is also important to develop landfill sites so suitable locations be identified in villages, he added. Rather than words and claims, organizations have to deliver now practically.

He said that diligent work builds nations and examples of Germany and Japan are before us as Allah helps those who have good faith. Just diligent work and assurance are critical to achievement so we need to buckle down with good faith and determination, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we ought to take a lesson from our past oversights and push ahead. That is our commitment to clean up the cities and villages, he said.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt, Advisor Dr Umar Saif, Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan, Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barbar and his team, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries of concerned departments and Mayors of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur attended the meeting.