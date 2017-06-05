LAHORE - Although the Lahore High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association are already determined to launch a countrywide movement to mount pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down after the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama papers case, the statement of PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi has provided more justification for the initiative.

Pakistan Bar Council, the top regulatory body of the lawyers, which opposed running any movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the panama issue has warned the government that it may run countrywide movement if any hurdle is created in the way of the Joint Investigation Team which is probing the Sharif family over its foreign assets – a slight difference from its previous lenient stance for the government of not running any movement.

On May 31, PML-N former senator Nehal Hashmi threatened the members of the joint investigation team and Supreme Court judges of dire consequences after their retirement for probing Sharif family in connection with Panama Papers case.

Nehal Hashmi, warning those who are conducting accountability of Sharif family, said in a public rally, “We will make this land (Pakistan) narrow for you and your children. You are now in service, but will retire one day. We will not leave you then.”

Hashmi also threatened Imran Khan and said, “The nation will also make this land narrow for those who live in Bani Gala.”

On Saturday evening, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the statement of former PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi against Supreme Court judges and Joint Investigation Team and termed it manipulated and managed move of the government to make the Panama paper investigation controversial.

PBC vice chairman Ahsan Bhoon and chairman executive Hafeezur Rehman in a joint statement said the statement was also a threat to the SC judges especially those who are on the Panama Paper implementation bench. They said purpose of Hashmi’s statement is to pressurise the JIT and judges of the SC. Since the verbal attack of Hashmi on apex court and its nominated JIT, falls within the ambit of section 6 and 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, they demanded the government immediately get registered a criminal case against Nehal Hashmi.

Taking strong exception to press statement of the government’s spokesperson reacting to observations of the judges of the SC judges, they said it is not only derogatory and contemptuous but also amounts to direct interference in the functioning and independence of the SC. They appealed to the apex court for immediate legal and penal action against those on whose behest the said statement has been issued.

The PBC representatives recalled that the legal fraternity always stood for supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and independence of judiciary and will fully stand by the SC against any ill motivated and politically designed onslaught of the government to threaten the independence and constitutional functioning of the judiciary.

They have also warned the government to desist from its moves of creating hindrances against constitutional and judicial functioning of SC regarding panama leaks case. They said the JIT is exposing the rules criminal acts of money laundering of billions of rupees from public exchequer and threatened that otherwise the lawyers will not hesitate to launch country wide movement against the government.

The statement of Pakistan Bar Council has nexus with the same issue for which both LHCBA and SCBA have been raising voice for last month. At this moment, such statement from the top regulatory body is making it clear that ‘ former PML-N member who is also former senator has really hurt the legal fraternity.

On Thursday, the LHCBA passed a resolution against Nehal Hashmi and requested the Supreme Court for exemplary punishment for him. The bar held general house meeting and presented the issue of his statement before the members and reiterated the demand of PM’s resignation over panama leaks.

Addressing the bar members, Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn said that the supporters of PML-N attacked 20th May convention to ruin it and then tried to buy the lawyers. He said they could not buy the lawyers. He demanded the PM to tender resignation and appear before the Joint Investigation Team.

Vice-President of the bar Rashid Lodhi said that Gullu Butt got shelter in Governor House after committing devastation. He asked Punjab governor Rafiq Rajwana to apologize over hatching conspiracies against the bar and supporting attack on the convention. Ban on his entry would remain intact if he (the governor) failed to apologize over what he did, said Lodhi. The lawyers also staged camp and chanted slogans, “Go Nawaz Go”.

The PML-N’s supporters alleged attack on bar’s convention held on May 20 to sabotage it and now the statement of Nehal Hashmi has fanned the movement of those bars which had announced the movement against the PM but were going slow. Now they could easily persuade many of their members to come out and run their movement against the PM. Any mistake by the ruling party in coming days may trigger the lawyers against the government, though, some say the government want to be ‘martyred’ because it is the last year in power and it has nothing ‘something persuasive’ for the voters in next general elections.

Inflation is on the peak and the people are on strike not to buy fruits to condemn the hoarders across the country. A lawyer moved a petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the government to control inflation and take action against the hoarders and those who are involved in price hike of fruits and vegetables. He said the bad governance of the government has deprived the citizens of fruits, vegetables and other essential items during the holy month of Ramazan.