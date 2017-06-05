LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq Sunday said that all those named in the Panama leaks must be exposed and brought to accountability. Speaking at an Iftar party at Mansoora, he said that hundreds of people besides the ruling family had been named in the Panama leaks. These people, he said, had transferred billions of dollars of the country abroad and they all must be tried alongside the ruling family and the plundered wealth brought back to the country. Siraj said that after the trial of the ruling family, the accountability of the small fish would be easy but it was essential to begin the process and those who had fled from the country must also be brought back.

He said the government earnestly desired the accountability institutions to be toothless but this would not do now.

The JI chief slated the price hike during the month of Ramazan which had broken all records. He said it was difficult for the people to manage Sehr and Iftar and they were praying for deliverance from the rulers. At the same time, he said, loadshedding had crossed all limits and made the life of the people in rural as well as urban areas difficult.

He said the people deserved some relief during the holy month but the performance of the rulers was highly disappointing.