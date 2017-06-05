LAHORE - Reacting to the claim by PTI chairman’s lawyer that Imran Khan earned the money from cricket in Australia and England, PML-N media coordinator Muhammad Mehdi Sunday said that it was in fact the money Imran made by playing cricket for Kerry packer in sheer betrayal of Pakistan’s national interest and leaving the country in lurch during 1983 world cup held in England.

Purchase of controversial flat, he said, came into effect in the same year when Imran Khan denied bowling for Pakistan at a critical stage and consequently the team lost the match in 1983 world cup.

“A thorough probe is need of the hour to trace out how much money Khan had received in reward for skeptic refusal to bowling for the Pakistan team”, Mehdi demanded in a statement.

He also stated that it should also be investigated to know how many big bucks were made by Imran Khan by playing for Kerry Packer cricket instead of Pakistan Cricket Team. He said that Imran’s confessional statements of fixing cricket matches were rife in his own biography that reinforced possible clues for the judiciary, investigation agencies and the general public.

Mehdi maintained that the PML-N leadership had always respected the judiciary and other institutions. “Party leadership went through harshest accountability during nine years of dictatorship of Gen. Musharraf and proved not guilty. This time party leadership will again come clean”, he asserted

He said that conspirators were continuously hatching controversies for stoking tension between the government and the judiciary. “Those who earlier chanted the slogan for across the board accountability are now running away for their own accountability,” he said.