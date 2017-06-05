LAHORE - PPP’s Lahore chapter has offered inftar incentive to its workers to generate political activity in the holy month of Ramazan.

The newly nominated president of party’s city chapter Mian Azizur Rehman Chan has made it a point to attend at least one iftar party every day to be hosted by party’s zonal presidents.

Under his instructions, all zonal heads, 25 in number, will be holding iftar parties for the party workers one after the other throughout the month of fasting.

Chan believes that iftar festivities will help mobilize the party cadres to further prepare them for the coming elections. Yesterday, he attended the 7th such event in the City arranged by Barrister Aamer Hasan in Samanabad (Zone-148). A good number of party activists turned up on the occasion despite the cricket frenzy caused by a Pak-India cricket match in Birmingham.

MPA Faiza Malik, Media Coordinator Ch Munawar Anjum, Shahida Jabeen and Abid Siddiqui were prominent among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Azizur Rehman Chan criticised the ruling PML-N for ignoring the health and education sectors in both the federal and Punjab budgets. He said the present rulers were interested only in running buses and trains at the cost of human development.

According to him, PPP’s popularity had increased manifold which could be compared even with the one it enjoyed in 1988. He also claimed that the coming elections will see the PPP emerge as the largest party in Lahore.

Barrister Aamer Hasan took exception to the Sharif family’s hue and cry over its investigation by the JIT, saying that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had faced a rigorous trail in jail for seven years but the party never threatened country’s institutions. Hasan said that the government was bent upon making the JIT controversial to avoid accountability.

PPP workers canted the slogan, ‘Go Nawaz Go’ when the electricity went off exactly at iftar time.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is due in the City on Tuesday (tomorrow). He is scheduled to attend an Iftar party to be hosted by party’s central Punjab organisation.