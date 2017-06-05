LAHORE - PML-Q leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has said that Sharif brothers have sunk Pakistan into loans.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said Punjab’s loan will be payable in 2046 and till that every newborn will remain under debt.

He said that new Punjab budget was also a bag full of showoffs as more than half of development funds will be utilised on Orange Line.

He said PML-N government failed to cope with loadshedding since the shortfall was still hovering around 5,000MW. He claimed that secrets about Sahiwal coal power project were being hidden.

During PML-Q tenure, Punjab’s loans were Rs 267 billion which now increased to Rs 721 billion, he said, adding that from figure of Punjab budget it seemed the loans would touch Rs 568. 12billion by June 30, 2017. If Rs 128 billion loan of Orange Line and other Rs 25 billion included in it then the it would touch Rs 720 billion. From the total debt, foreign loan was Rs 681 billion and remaining 6 per cent was local, he said quoting the budget documents.

He said the government spent Rs264 billion in development sector from total layout of Rs550 billion last year which was only 48 per cent of fiscal year 2016-17’s development budget allocations. He challenged Shehbaz Sharif that more than half of the funds had been allocated for showoffs of which there was a documentary proof.

He said in the Sahiwal coal power project government and company's ownership and other details were being hidden because there was no transparency in it.

Reminding Shehbaz Sharif of his protest at Minar-e-Pakistan against loadshedding, he said why Sharif failed to decrease loadshedding duration even in five years. He said projects of Quaid-i-Azam solar park and Nandipur and Bhikki power projects were all dollars making schemes.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that out of Rs 10 billion allocation for energy sector of Punjab only Rs 3. 8 billion will be spent in the sector. Similarly, only Rs33 billion will be spent on educational projects from total allocation of Rs 63 billion. He said Punjab government fixed development fund was fixed just to buy next election.