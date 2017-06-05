LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message on World Environment Day has said that rising increase in environmental pollution needs to be controlled as it has become a noteworthy hindrance in the formation of a healthy society. He said that environmental pollution may be of any type, is affecting the planet's atmosphere and human life so international community has to regulate the elements causing this.

Today we have to seriously accept our role as protector of the environment. Shehbaz Sharif said that rapidly growing population and industrial development have affected our environment however conserving natural resources and protecting environment through public awareness can be helpful.

To highlight the importance of natural environment protection, continuity of awareness campaign is needed. A major reason for the rapid increase in environmental pollution is continuous deforestation which needs to be ceased as survival of forests and their protection is indispensable to control environmental pollution. Green and dense trees symbolize such lush beauty which doesn’t have any substitute, he added.

Furthermore, the chief minister said that trees hinder sound waves which lead to reduction in noise pollution. He said that the purpose of observing this day is not only to create awareness among the public regarding climate change and its adverse effects but also to reiterate the commitment that we will provide our coming generations with a clean and tidy natural environment.