LAHORE - A family court yesterday directed the UC-98, Makkah Colony of Gulberb, to produce record, if any, about the alleged Nikah Nama (marriage certificate) of actress Meera with Attiqur Rehman.

The judge passed the order on a petition moved by Meera challenging authenticity of marriage certificate claimed by Rehman. Balkh Sher Khosa advocate appeared before the judge on behalf of the actress and submitted that Attiqur Rehman prepared a fake Nikah Nama showing Meera as his wife to grab her property. He also maintained that the actress had no relation with him. Challenging the authenticity of marriage certificate which, according to the lawyer, was not verified by the union council, Khosa prayed to the court to declare the impugned Nikah Nama as fake.The court adjourned hearing for two weeks.