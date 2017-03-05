LAHORE - Holding the PSL final match in Lahore is an honour for Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday while expressing the unwavering commitment of the whole nation against terrorism.

“A handful of terrorists cannot defeat the valour of committed and proud Pakistani nation. We are committed to fail every nefarious design of our enemies by holding this match in the country,” Shehbaz Sharif stated while talking to lawmakers from different districts.

He added that the match has been taken keeping in Lahore keeping in view the wishes of Pakistani people. All federal and provincial departments have been consulted for this decision, he further said.

Shehbaz reiterated his resolve for eliminating the terrorists and their facilitators with power of the people. “The nation will be provided happiness by making Pakistan bastion of peace.”

The CM said that Pakistan of 2017 is more secure, prosperous and economically vibrant as compared to that of 2013.

He stressed the need of adopting team-approach for moving Pakistan forward as the individualistic approach is detrimental to country and the nation. “The PML-N government has always given importance to national interest and democratic norms. We will move country forward with unity and cohesion,” he added.

The legislators from different districts of Punjab termed it a wonderful step and said CM Shehbaz has won the hearts of the people by holding PSL final in Lahore. Those who met the chief minister included MNAs Ch Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Nadeem Abbas Rabera, and MPA Tariq Bajwa.

Separately, Gilgit Baltistan Governor Ghazanfar Ali Khan called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated the Punjab government decision to hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.

The governor lauded the PSL decision as best one and according to wishes of the nation. “Holding of final match in Lahore is voice of the whole nation,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that final match of PSL is a national event and would, therefore, be made memorable. “The play of cricket is very popular in Pakistan. The people would witness best play of cricket due to holding of final match in Lahore,” he added.

He told the GB governor that Punjab government has invited students of Azad Kashmir and other provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan, to watch the match as this would further promote the message of national unity and cohesion. “It is also a strong message to the terrorists that they cannot weaken the commitment of our brave nation with their nefarious activities.”

Member Legislative Assembly of Gilgit Baltistan Begum Rani Ghazanfar was also present on the occasion.

Nisar calls on Shehbaz

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made so far, for the mega event.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked the interior minister for providing full support for security arrangements for the final match. “We are thankful to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the federal government for providing helicopters on the request of Punjab government for air surveillance,” Shehbaz added.

Without compromising on security, the CM said, every step would be taken which may not disturb the routine life of the citizens.

Both the PM-N leaders rejected the statement of opposition leaders with regard to deployment of 60,000 security officials for the final. “They are only doing politics over security arrangements of this mega event. Security arrangements are being politicised and an attempt is being made to create a feeling of discomfort,” they said, clarifying that around 10,000 security officials are deputed for this mega event.

Both the leaders also expressed their satisfaction over the joint operations of Punjab police and the Rangers across the province.