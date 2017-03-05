LAHORE - Experts foresee no weather related interruption during Pakistan Super League final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium today.

Sun will shine during the day and light breeze will blow by the time the much hyped match will start at 9:00pm.

The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather for Lahore on Sunday. On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 26 degree Celsius and 11C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 38 per cent. As per the experts, similar weather conditions will persist today. Weather will be pleasant during the proceedings of cricket match with no chance of falling of dew.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Due to the prevailing continental air, weather will be dry in most parts of the country during the next 48 hours.

Illumination

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has finalised arrangements for Pakistan Super League final match scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium today.

Streetlights have been installed on all the roads leading to Gaddafi Stadium and designated car-parking areas. Lights have been installed on The Mall, Awan-e-Tijarat Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Canal Bank Road, Noor Jahan Road, Hali Road, Hussain Road, Liberty Roundabout, Centre Point Kalma Chowk and Rescue 1122 office to Kalma Chowk underpass.a

The MCL has extensively illuminated Nishtar Park and surrounding areas of Gaddafi Stadium with LED lights. Five mobile units equipped with generators and emergency lights would be stationed in the close vicinity of the stadium to cope with any emergency.

Moreover, Lahore Waste Management Company and Lahore Parking Company have carried out cleanliness and deployed staff at all six parking stands.

Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed Saturday visited Gaddafi Stadium and car-parking areas to check lighting system.

Hospitals on alert

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has finalised all the arrangements for coping with any emergency on the eve of Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium Sunday evening.

Teaching hospitals, autonomous medical institutions and specialized healthcare institutes have already been put on alert, cancelling leaves of employees. Heads of healthcare centres have been directed to ensure availability of life saving drugs, functionality of medical equipment/machinery.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has established a six-bed temporary hospital at Pearl Continental Hotel where players, coaching staff and PSL officials are staying. Lahore General Hospital has established a 25-bed hospital at Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology would deploy a fully equipped cardiac ambulance along with staff at Gaddafi Stadium during the match.

Traffic plan

The city witnessed traffic mess on various arteries amid the government’s special traffic management plan for PSL-2 final in Lahore.

The Traffic Police have devised a specifying alternative routes and parking spots for vehicles of people coming to Qaddafi Stadium today.

Traffic flow will remain open from Canal Road to Shah Jamal Road and Zahoor Elahi Road while Walton Road could be utilised to travel towards Mughalpura, Kahna and from Kot Lakhpat to Cantt. Traffic flow will be normal for Fawwara Number 01, Siddiq Trade Center, Nehar Wali Pul and from Jail Road to Qurtuba Chowk. Traffic will be open for Firdous Market, Hussain Cowk, MM Alam Road, Mini Market, Main Boulevard and Siddiq Trade Center.

Parking will be available at Liberty Market Parking. People coming from Walton and Defence Road should travel via Cavalry, Firdous Market, Hussain Chowk to reach Parking beneath Muslim Town flyover.

Moreover, auto rickshaws and other LNG/ LPG and CNG vehicles will not be allowed in parking areas.

Free shuttle service

The government will launch free shuttle service to facilitate cricket lovers on the occasion of PSL final today.

The shuttle service will provide travelling facility to cricket lovers from chosen places to stadium, starting from 1 pm.

The Lahore Transport Company with the courtesy of its private transport operators has aslo plied buses to facilitate enthusiastic fans of cricket on Sunday with some alterations in the existing routes due to security arrangements.

The company said that despite the day-off, the companies would ply buses and charge the normal fare from those who are coming from different places to attend the PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium. According to the details, Bus Route B-05 (Railway Station to Bedian Terminal) is realigned and the affected segment of this route is Main Market to Hussain Chowk via Liberty roundabout and proposed alternate route now would be Main Market to Hussain Chowk via MM Alam Road on that day.

Another affected segment of bus route B-19 (Batti Chowk to Bagrian) is Seasons Chowk to Pindi stop via Kalma Chowk, Phattak, Peco morr, while according to new proposed alignment it will be plied via Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk.

Bus Route B-22 (Jallo to Pakka Meel) the affected segment of this route is Campus Pull to Jail Road via Canal Road, and proposed alternate route is now would be Campus Pull to GOR Canal via Bhekewal Morr, Muslim Town Morr, Ferozpure Road, Mozang, Jail Road, Kinnaird College to Canal (GOR).

Bus Route B-28 (Airport to Green Town) the affected segment of this route is Firdous Market to Model Town Pace Stop and now proposed alternate route would be via Cavalry Ground, CSD, T-Crossing, Defense Morr, Shareef Market, Walton Stop, Packages, Qainchi, Arfa Karim, Ittifaq Hospital, Liaqatabad / Dhalla Flats, Masjid Stop, Pace stop.

Eventually, Bus Route B-41 (Railway Station to Liaqatabad) the route will be affected from Seasons Chowk to Pindi Stop now it is realigned and proposed alternate for this affected segment would be via Maria, Faisal Town Roundabout, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk, Honda Morr to Model Town Pace Stop.