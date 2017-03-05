LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Saturday observed that the sugar mills owned by the relatives of Sharif family violated court orders as well as the ban imposed by the government on shifting sugar mills to South Punjab.

The court, through a detailed judgment on its March 2 hearing of the matter, observed that the mills did not bother to seek permission for shifting to new districts of South Punjab under the ‘Relocation Policy’.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order. The court observed that by doing so what example the family had set for all others in the country. The bench had already ordered immediate sealing of the sugar mills.

Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills (Muzaffargarh), Chaudhry Sugar Mills (Rahim Yar Khan) and Ittefaq Sugar Mills (Bahawalpur) had filed the appeals challenging a single bench decision that had had declared illegal their shifting to new districts of the province.

The court held that the companies did interpretation of its orders in a way that it did not apply to their case and they also ignored the judgment of the SC in ‘Tariq Mazari case’ wherein the ban was sustained. They interpreted the court’s order for their own advantage, the court observed.

The LHC ruled that the appellant mills took law into their own hands or considered them that they did not apply to them was an approach which was not acceptable in a democratic country under the Constitution.

The court would resume hearing on March 28.