LAHORE - A man threw a shoe at Pakistan Awami League President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad as he arrived in Lahore on Saturday for PSL final match.

Rasheed, who was speaking at Railway Station, laughed off the incident, saying he did not know who hurled the shoe. Sheikh Rasheed reached Lahore from Rawalpindi through a train to watch PSL final match secluded to be held today.

Talking to the media, the PAL leader hoped the match would be interesting.