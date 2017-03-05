LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested two terrorists from Chakwal.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Chakwal after getting information raided and arrested two terror suspects from Dhoke Bair More Chak Malook Road Chakwal.

The suspects were identified as Amaad and Tahir. The raiding team during their physical search also recovered 1.045 kilogram explosives, safety fuse wire 15 feet, and 5 detonators from their possession.

The CTD spokesman further claimed that the suspects belonged to proscribed organization SSP/LeJ and were planning to carry out terrorist activity in Rawalpindi.

A case FIR No.8/17 under Section 4/5 ESA 7 ATA PS CTD Rawalpindi has been registered against the terror suspects.