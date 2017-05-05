LAHORE - Ajoka’s Theatre for Peace project concluded with a splendid performance at PNCA preceded by an inspirational closing ceremony.

Farakh Khan of the US Embassy joined veteran Indian director Kewal Dhaliwal and Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem to distribute awards and certificates to Indian and Pakistani theatre activists over their success.

A documentary about the two-year long project was also screened which showed glimpses of Ajoka’s Hunsaya festivals in Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar and co-productions with Indian directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Farakh Khan congratulated Ajoka and its Indian partners for the success of the programme. Kewal Dhaliwal appreciated the commitment of Ajoka Theatre in carrying on with cross-border theatre activities despite political tensions.

Shahid Nadeem said the warm applause received by Pakistani actors in India showed that people wanted peace and goodwill and proved that theatre is a great bridge-builder between the people of two countries.

The ceremony was followed by a brilliant performance of Ajoka’s “Anhi Mai Da Sufna” (Blind Old Woman’s Dream), written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by eminent India director Usha Ganguli.

PNCA’s Director General was the chief guest at the show and profoundly praised Ajoka’s commitment to social causes in his speech at the end of the show.

The recipients of the awards included Kewal Dhaliwal, Usha Ganguli, Sahib Singh, Pran Nevile, Madeeha Gauhar, Shahid Nadeem, Arshad Durrani, Shakil Siddiqui, Nirvaan Nadeem, Nadeem Mir, Uzair Sultan, Samina Butt, Nayab Faiza, Anam Zaheeer Sohail Tariq and Mohammad Qaiser.

Earlier, Ajoka performed its popular play “Bala King” at the PNCA before a packed and appreciative audience. The play was an adaptation of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s play “The Resistable Rise of Arturo Ui”. Mr Brinksmeier, Cultural Counselor of the German Embassy was the chief guest.