LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that vast investment opportunities exist in agriculture, industry, transport, energy and other sectors in Pakistan especially Punjab.

“A suitable environment for investment has been created in Punjab with the best facilities and infrastructure,” the chief minister said while addressing a seminar on the topic “Smart Cities by Sweden” arranged in collaboration with Swedish Business Council and Sweden Embassy at a local hotel on Thursday.

Swedish Ambassador in Pakistan Ingrid Johansson, Provincial Minister for Local government Mansha Ullah Butt, Honourary Consul General of Sweden Syed Babar Ali and a huge number of industrialists and investors of Pakistan and Sweden attended the seminar.

The CM said Sweden is a small country yet it has the modern industry and high technology of the world. “Pakistan and Sweden can promote cooperation and partnership in industrial and other sectors,” he said while stressing the need of expanding economic cooperation between two countries.

“Punjab is the only province in Pakistan to install a solar energy project, which is adding 300 mega watts to the national grid.

“Tariff of 6 cent per unit has been fixed for first hundred megawatt of this project while a tariff of 5.15 cent for 200 megawatt which will benefit consumers in getting cheap electricity,” he added. Likewise, a 1180 MW gas power plant initially producing 717 MW electricity has been completed at Bhikki, Shehbaz said, adding that this project has been completed in a record period of time.

Furthermore, he said that the projects of Baluki and Bahadar Shah are fast on the way to completion. “Cheap electricity will also be provided to the consumers from 3600 MW Gas Power Projects,” he announced.

The CM expressed the hope that working relations between Punjab Government and Sweden will increase on this regard.

However, he also stressed the need for enhancing business to business contacts for promoting business and trade activities. “Time has come that Sweden and Pakistan should promote trade and business activities.”

“We will enhance cooperation with Punjab government in different sectors and organisation of seminar is a step to that direction,” said Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson, in her address at the seminar.

Honourary Consul General Syed Babar Ali also spoke on the occasion.

ANTI-ENCROACHEMENT OP

Separately, CM Shehbaz presided a meeting in which he decided to lunch an anti-encroachment operation in the province especially Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif directed police and administration to provide all out cooperation to district governments in this regard and take all stakeholders into confidence before starting the operation.

“This operation needs exhaustive arrangements that will guarantee that the encroachment won't recur,” the CM highlighted.

He said encroachment disturb smooth flow of traffic so it must be ensured that this operation is being launched across the board without any discrimination.

He directed the concerned authorities to also launch an awareness campaign in this regard.