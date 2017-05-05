LAHORE - A 38-year-ol man was stabbed to death at his roadside tea stall in Mughalpura police precincts on Thursday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy while the attacker fled instantly.

Police said that Shahbaz was stabbed to death by a customer as they clashed over Rs100 bill. The deceased was running a tea-stall in the low-income Sahu Wari area to feed his family.

Investigators said the killer, identified as Kaity Butt, repeatedly stabbed the father of two during the scuffle. The alleged killer then managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police field a murder case against the attacker on the complaint of a brother of the deceased and were investigating with no arrest made yet.

MOTORCYCLIST SHOT DEAD

A young man was shot dead and his brother wounded seriously in Garden Town area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Aden Masih, a resident of Bund Road. His brother Itmenan Masih was admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries. According to the victim family, Aden riding on a motorcycle along with his brother was going home when Shani Butt and Chaman opened fire on them. Police said the alleged gunmen had already had a crime history. The police were conducting raids to arrest the killers.

Police sources said that the victims and the attackers clashed when they were doing one-wheeling near Kalma Chowk. The police were investigating the deadly shooting.

TWO BROTHERS DIE IN ACCIDENT

Two motorcyclists died when their bike hit a roadside pole in the limits of Kahna police on Thursday. Police identified the victims as Arif and his brother Nasir. Both the brothers riding on a motorcycle were going home when the driver lost his control and the bike smashed into an electric pole.

As a result, Arif died on the spot while Nasir succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital later. The police handed over the bodies to the family.

Cops ordered to nail hardcore criminals

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains on Thursday ordered the police investigators to step up raids to arrest the most wanted criminals. He said the criminals involved in heinous cases must be traced and brought to justice.

The city police chief issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at police headquarters to review the performance of the investigation wing of the police department yesterday. DIG Investigations Sultan Chaudhry, SSP Ghulam Mubashar Maken, SP CRO, and SP CIA were also present on this occasion besides others. Investigation officers of Lahore’s Cantonment, City, and Civil Lines police divisions also attended the meeting. Amin Wains further directed the investigators to follow the new SOP regarding the submission of challans in the courts. He said the investigation officer of each case registered with the police is bound to submit the complete challan before the courts within the time.

The officer also directed the police to focus on the arrest of proclaimed offenders, court-absconders, and targeted offenders as well. The investigators were asked to complete the investigation of criminal cases by using modern techniques.