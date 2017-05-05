LAHORE - A two-day exhibition of arts and handicrafts titled ‘Made in Gilgit’ was held at Alhamra Art Council by National Productivity Organisation (NPO) in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday.

The purpose of the project was to improve productivity and socio-economic conditions of the crafts persons belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 35 stalls of various products prepared from Gilgit were showcased at the exhibition. Embroidered gowns (choghas/attire with Dori work), wallets, key chains, caps, carpet weaving (gabbeh and rugs), stone work (sharma), wood utensils (walnut & pinewood), woolen crafts (shawls, namda, pattu, yardage), precious and semi-precious stones, metals, and industrial stones were displayed at the exhibition.

People from all walks of life attended the exhibition and appreciated the local handmade products.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Capt (r) Atta Muhammad Khan said this two-day exhibition is purely based on the arts and crafts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The local products are excellent and present the culture of our country.

“The objective of this exhibition is to give exposure to local entrepreneurs to the major markets in Pakistan. This activity aims at uplifting socioeconomic condition of the community and connect the entrepreneurs with direct buyers,” he said.

Honey seller Hamza Khan said: “We have a registered organisation which is providing a variety of pure honey to customers at national and international level. We manufacture honey from a wide range of flowers that are found in mountains areas of Gilgit. Our honey is free from chemicals and environmental pollution,” he said.

Artisan Shahid Khan said shawl making profession may be fading away but we are generating a good business.

“People from different provinces approach us to design different shawls, bed sheets and cushions. This is the only art in which our family has been engaged in for generation and I will keep the legacy goes on,” Shahid said.

The exhibition will conclude today.