LAHORE - FIA has issued notices to the family members of doctors involved in illegal kidney transplant on charges of money laundering, a senior officer of the agency said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, YDA office bearers have accused FIA officials of being involved in torturing their peers.

Last week, Dr Fawad and Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Altamash were arrested along with two paramedical staff red handed while illegally transplanting kidneys of locals to foreigners.

Sources said that Dr Altamash obtained a medical certificate from General hospital wherein torture on him by FIA officials during detention was proved.

YDA President Dr Maroof Vaince claimed on Thursday that an ENT professor wrote in Dr Eltmash’s medical report that his ear drum was ruptured as a result of torture. “But the Federal Investigation Agency refused to take the report,” he said and maintained this is a victmising act on the part of FIA officials.

“We demand fair investigation and condemn victimisation of Agency,” Dr Vaince said while talking to The Nation.

He believed that it was making their suspicion strong that FIA has trapped Dr Altmash. “We request law enforcement agencies to play positive role and must not victimise any one on the basis of his affiliation with YDA.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said: “If anyone is found guilty he must be punished. But we have showed our concerns regarding behaviour of FIA.”

“There are multiple acts which are making us suspicious about foul play of state run institutions as victimising agents against YDA,” the statement read.

A meeting of YDA office bearers was in progress till late Thursday night wherein they were supposed to contact civil lines police on the basis of medical certificate.

A doctor seeking anonymity said, “We will obtain order from court under section 22B of CrPC to register an FIR against FIA officials allegedly involved in torture on Dr Altamsh.”

