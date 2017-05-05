LAHORE - Darussalam has published holy Quran in 25 languages to spread the message of Islam across the world.

A large number of non-Muslims in various countries have converted to Islam after reading Quran. And many are studying the holy book after embracing Islam to know more about the divine religion, Darussalam CEO Abdul Maalik Mujahid said at a ceremony here. For the convenience of people who want to know more about Islam or want to buy books online about this religion, Mr Mujahid launched a special site: www.darussalam.com.pk