LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Thursday organised a special session on 218th martyrdom day of Sultan Fateh Ali Tipu Shaheed, a great liberator and a brave soldier.

The NPT organised the session in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

In his special message for the occasion, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar paid tributes to the great Muslim leader, saying that he was a symbol of courage and bravery. He said Tipu was a constant threat to the British rulers and laid his life for the supremacy of Islam in the sub-continent. His famous saying that ‘a lion’s one day life is better than 100 years life of a jackal’ has become a beacon of light for the freedom lovers.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Professor Dr Perveen Khan, Professor Muhammad Yusuf Irfan, Professor Musarrat Kalanchwi, Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed and Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh.

PMDC conducts exam

Pakistan Medical & Dental Council on Thursday conducted examination for medical students having foreign qualification, an official said.

The PM&DC conducted the examination with the collaboration of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). As many as 1024 candidates appeared in examination based on multiple choice questions (MCQs).

PMDC Registrar Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the next step III exam has been scheduled in July 2017. Candidates passing NEB step II exam will be eligible to appear in NEB step-III exam. Pakistani nationals who completed medical degree from China, Russia and Central Asian states and Cuba needed to clear NEB exam for registration with PMDC.

Academics urged to work

for narcotics eradication

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has said that academic institutions must play their role to help government institutions for complete eradication of narcotics from country.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on “Drugs and Anti-Narcotics” organised by Punjab University Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force, Punjab and Willing Ways (Pvt) Ltd at Al-Raazi Hall on Thursday. Commander Anti-Narcotics Force, Punjab Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Goraya, Director Willing Ways Dr Saddaqat Ali, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Director CAMB Dr Nadeem Sheikh, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Zaffar said that the message of eradication of illicit drugs must reach out to every citizen of Pakistan because use of narcotics had destroyed many families. He said that our will power could help us defeat this menace. He advised the students to play role of ambassadors in campaign against narcotics. PU participates in UK-Pakistan partners’ event

Punjab University Department of Zoology’s Associate Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali representing PU has attended UK-Pakistan Partners Event 24 and presented last one decade achievements as he had developed international collaboration with UK institutions.

The Punjab University stalls at the event got major attentions with more than 100 impact factor publications, trainings and internationally accredited research.

Federal Minister for Education Balighur Rahman, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Education Minister Raza Ali Gilani, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, UK partners, British Council officials, vice chancellors and project partners with significant achievements emphasised the importance of initiating knowledge exchange programs and research collaborations for purpose of enhancing mutual understanding and academic excellence.

STUDENT HONOURED

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences’ student of BS Environmental Sciences Ms Kaneez Fatima has won the lucrative EMMCMSP - Erasmus Mundus Master Course on Maritime Spatial Planning 2017 funded by the Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency EACEA of the European Commission. This scholarship is awarded to the outstanding students around the world and provides full educational funding to the students. Principal Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad has appreciated the student on winning of scholarship.

RESULTS

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Economics Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MSc Mathematics Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MSc Statistics Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MSc Zoology Part-I supplementary examination 2016 and M.Ed. (Visual Impairment) second annual 2015 and first annual examinations 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.