LAHORE - A workshop titled ‘Training on Strong PR - Need of the Hour’ was held to educate professionals on the strong public relationing skills at a local hotel on Thursday.

The workshop comprised three sessions on electronic media/radio, print media and digital media. The sessions were presided by renowned panellist from electronic, radio, print and digital media.

The first session ‘Leveraging the Power of Electronic Media’ (TV & Radio) was headed by Suhail Warraich, Muhammad Malick, Samina Khalifa and Kamala Uddin Tipu.

The second session ‘Old is Gold (Print Media-Still a Dominant Force) was headed by Salim Bokhari, Ayaz Khan, Sikander Hamid Lodhi and Latif Choudhry while the third session Digital Media (The Next Superpower) was chaired by Fouzia Bhatti (Urdu Point), Raza Matin (Google), Badar Khushnood (CEO Bramerz), Peter Lucas and Arslan Hassan.

Every session was followed by a Question and Answer (Q&A) and the panellists interacted with the audience and answered their question.

Professionals from various government and private organisations including Public Relations Officers (PROs), media managers, and CEOs from various communication organizations attended the workshop in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General (DG) PID Lahore Ijaz Ahmed said the workshop was envied to train professional into the intricacies of the public relationing so that they could prosper in their professions.

He said the training workshop will help the participants improve their skills in their professions.

The DG PID gave away certificates among the participants of the training workshop.