LAHORE - A constitutional petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging power of accountability courts to issue arrest warrants for procuring attendance of suspects before it for being a violation of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition at Lahore Registry submitting that accountability court has no jurisdiction to ask an accused for bail for the purposes of procuring attendance as an accused after a reference against him is not considered as proven guilty.

He said that in view of section 90 and 91 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the trial court rests with power to procure attendance by adopting procedure as prescribed therein and the accountability courts in Sindh province only can ask for bail before arrest.

However, he said, in other provinces the accountability courts always ask for bailable warrants and after submission of surety bonds they allow accused persons to appear before the courts. The petitioner-lawyer said that section 24 of the NAB ordinance 1999 prescribes special procedure for the purpose of initiation of trial proceedings but the accountability court lacks jurisdiction to procure attendance after getting a bail from high court.

The petitioner pleads that the power of arrest is only meant for the purpose of inquiry and investigation and not as a punishment, therefore, a trial court without conviction cannot force accused for bail before arrest or to send him/her in jails.

He contends the accountability courts have no power to grant bail so the issuance of non-bailable warrants for arrest of accused persons are illegal and without jurisdiction.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to declare the powers exercised by the accountability courts to issue arrest warrants as illegal and direct these courts to adopt equal procedure across the country in the light of Article 25 of the Constitution.

In another petition filed by PAT against “The Election Act 2017, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice asked a law officer to apprise the court if the same matter was pending adjudication before the Supreme Court. The court adjourned the hearing till Thursday (today).

PAT through its counsel submitted that the new law was not only repugnant to the Constitution but also damaged democracy. It said that it all was done just to protect a man who was disqualified by the Supreme Court. The party prayed the court to set aside the law.

OUR STAFF REPORTER